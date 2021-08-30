News / Court Dundee Olympic medallist dodges prison despite second child abuse material conviction By Gordon Currie August 30, 2021, 11:19 am Updated: August 30, 2021, 12:18 pm Olympic gold medallist Andrew Gray appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court for his second conviction An Olympic medallist who taught Dundee children with disabilities how to swim has escaped a prison sentence, despite being caught downloading child abuse material for a second time. Former assistant Scout leader Andrew Gray, who won gold in the Special Olympics, used his Nintendo DS to find the sickening images without his parents finding out. He was warned in 2016 after his first offence, if he did it again he could “expect to go to prison for several years.” Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe