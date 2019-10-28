Dundee Olympian Eilish McColgan speaks of relief after horror car crash in India

Dundee runner Eilish McColgan has spoken out after being involved in a “horrific” car crash whilst on holiday in India.

The Olympian was in a taxi with her boyfriend Michael Rimmer on their way to Agra when a vehicle cut in front of them on the motorway, causing them to smash into it.

In a post on her Instagram page the 28-year-old said: “I have no idea how, but both Michael, the taxi driver and myself got out the car unharmed. The other vehicle flipped.

“Within seconds, we were surrounded by a group of angry men. They became aggressive to the point where our taxi driver asked me to hide his phone down my top because they were threatening to kill him.

“Michael went to see if the other driver was OK. I’ll honestly never forget seeing the driver climb out of his car, missing what looked like the majority of his hand – there was blood everywhere. We were all shivering in shock, not sure what to do!”

She said: “In the middle of nowhere, with no phone charge and no data, another Indian man who spoke a little English told us to get in his car and he would keep us safe.

“The accident was in no way the drivers fault – his quick reactions on the brake saved us from it being much worse.”

The athlete told how the pair were advised by local police to get a night bus to Agra, which saw them crammed in with 30 other people for over four hours.

She added: “I can’t explain the relief of seeing our hotel at 5am this morning. Part of us wanted to get on the next flight home, but another part doesn’t want one bad experience to ruin the opportunity to make some amazing memories in this incredible country!

“The stranger who helped us to safety reminded us that there are a lot of good eggs in this world! We will be forever grateful for his kindness.”