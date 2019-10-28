Dundee Olympian Eilish McColgan speaks of relief after horror car crash in India

Dundee runner Eilish McColgan has spoken out after being involved in a “horrific” car crash whilst on holiday in India.
The Olympian was in a taxi with her boyfriend Michael Rimmer on their way to Agra when a vehicle cut in front of them on the motorway, causing them to smash into it.
In a post on her Instagram page the 28-year-old said: “I have no idea how, but both Michael, the taxi driver and myself got out the car unharmed. The other vehicle flipped.
“Within seconds, we were surrounded by a group of angry men. They became aggressive to the point where our taxi driver asked me to hide his phone down my top because they were threatening to kill him.
Thankful smiles from India! 😁🇮🇳 Our holiday started off with a beautiful day in Delhi sightseeing but only a few hours after we took these picture – me & Michael were in a horrible car crash! We are still in shock tbh 😳 – We missed our train to Agra so had to hire a taxi for the 4hour trip. I remember saying to Michael 'thank God this Uber has seatbelts' as none of the other cabs did. 🙏 Half way into our journey at around midnight, a car cut across us on the motorway and we smashed into it… I have no idea how, but both Michael, the taxi driver & myself got out the car unharmed. The other vehicle flipped. Within seconds, we were surrounded by a group of angry men. They became aggressive to the point where our taxi driver asked me to hide his phone down my top because they were threatening to kill him. Michael went to see if the other driver was OK. I'll honestly never forget seeing the driver climb out of his car, missing what looked like the majority of his hand 😞 – there was blood everywhere. We were all shivering in shock, not sure what to do! – In the middle of nowhere, with no phone charge & no data. Another Indian man who spoke a little English told us to get in his car & he would keep us safe. We had no option. He drove us to a tiny hotel & let us sit in the stairway above a shop. The accident was in no way the drivers fault – his quick reactions on the brake saved us from it being much worse. – After 30mins or so, police officers turned up & told us we were safe but the only option was to get a local night bus to Agra. We boarded the bus, crammed in with 30 other people, holding our luggage for over 4hours to Agra. I can't explain the relief of seeing our hotel at 5am this morning. 🙌🏻 – Part of us wanted to get on the next flight home, but another part doesn't want one bad experience to ruin the opportunity to make some amazing memories in this incredible country! The stranger who helped us to safety reminded us that there are a lot of good eggs in this world! We will be forever grateful for his kindness. 💚🧡 . . . . . #crazy48hrs #india #traveller #luckyescape #goodeggs #jj #truestory #delhi #travel #tourist #instatravel
“Michael went to see if the other driver was OK. I’ll honestly never forget seeing the driver climb out of his car, missing what looked like the majority of his hand – there was blood everywhere. We were all shivering in shock, not sure what to do!”
She said: “In the middle of nowhere, with no phone charge and no data, another Indian man who spoke a little English told us to get in his car and he would keep us safe.
“The accident was in no way the drivers fault – his quick reactions on the brake saved us from it being much worse.”
Thanks to everyone for all the lovely messages on yesterday's post! 😘❤ – We are both OK, just a little stiff and sore this morning. 🤕 A lazy start to the day after getting to the hotel at 5am, but finally time to explore Agra & Jaipur! Excited to see the Taj Mahal in all it's glory! 🙌🏻 😍 – In the meantime, here's some final pics from Delhi. Can you name any of these locations?! – Looking forward to making the most of our remaining time in India! 🇮🇳 . . . . . . . #india #travellers #jj #delhi #tourist #sightseeing #bucketlist #fit #ukrunchat #travelling #instatravel #newday #holiday
The athlete told how the pair were advised by local police to get a night bus to Agra, which saw them crammed in with 30 other people for over four hours.
She added: “I can’t explain the relief of seeing our hotel at 5am this morning. Part of us wanted to get on the next flight home, but another part doesn’t want one bad experience to ruin the opportunity to make some amazing memories in this incredible country!
“The stranger who helped us to safety reminded us that there are a lot of good eggs in this world! We will be forever grateful for his kindness.”