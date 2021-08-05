Dundee officers arrest 43 alleged domestic abusers over three-week crackdown

Police in Dundee have arrested 43 alleged perpetrators over the last three weeks as part of a domestic abuse crackdown.

Officers have been carrying out increased activity to focus on incidents of domestic abuse and target offenders across Dundee.

Police are aiming to reduce and prevent violent offending by apprehending abusers and attempting to provide support to victims of domestic abuse.

A total of 43 alleged perpetrators were arrested following the city-wide crack down over the three-week period.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Gray of the Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit said: “Over the course of the last three weeks officers undertook duties to ensure the safety and wellbeing of victims of domestic abuse.

“This involved carrying out bail checks at addresses across Dundee to track down offenders who have outstanding warrants, along with gathering evidence for ongoing domestic abuse investigations.

“I am pleased that these weeks provided positive results and those involved will now be dealt with by the court.”

Dundee worst city for domestic abuse

In June, Dundee was reported to have the highest rates of domestic abuse of any city in Scotland.

The report by the Scottish Government presented the domestic abuse statistics recorded during 2019-20.

Figures showed that domestic abuse reports in Scotland had risen for the fourth year in a row, with Dundee having the most cases per population.

Dundee city ranked the highest local authority in Scotland, with an average of 166 per 10,000, the second year Dundee had been named worst in Scotland for domestic abuse rates.

The most frequently recorded type of crime or offence for domestic abuse reports was common assault, which accounted for 34% of incidents.

The report also showed that more than four out of five victims of domestic abuse last year were female, as 82% of incidents involved a female victim and a male accused.

After the report was revealed, MSP and Scottish Conservative justice spokesman Jamie Greene, blamed the Scottish Government’s plans to phase out prison sentences less than a year.

He said these plans would result in an even more relaxed approach against guilty domestic abusers and that the government’s “soft-touch” is not working.

The report from June this year showed that fewer than half (40%) of domestic abuse incidents reported last year resulted in police recording a crime or offence.

‘Unacceptable’ figures

In response to the report, justice secretary Keith Brown said the figures were “unacceptable”, but said changes to domestic abuse law show the government’s stance against violent crime.

First introduced in 2019, the new Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act 2018 made it an offence to use psychological techniques to control a person’s behaviour.

In 2019, police officers in Tayside said the new measures had led to an increase in domestic abuse reports across the region.

But two years on from the introduction of the act, Dundee continues to have the worst rates in domestic abuse cases in Scotland.

Support for victims

Detective Sergeant Gray said that support is readily available for victims of domestic abuse and urged locals to reach out if they or a loved one is suffering.

“Victims do not need to go through this alone, help is available to those who are suffering.

“We continue to work alongside partner agencies to ensure that victims receive the support they need.

“Domestic abuse is not acceptable and people should not have to live with it.

“If you, or someone you know, is suffering from domestic abuse I would encourage you to contact either ourselves or one of the local domestic abuse organisations.

“To speak to one of our specially trained domestic abuse officers, call Police Scotland on 101.”