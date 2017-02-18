A sex offender whose child abuse images stash was found by police after he sent “sexual” text messages to a child has been jailed for two years.

Dean Andrews, 29, of Hillbank Road, Dundee, was snared when the victim’s mother contacted police.

Andrews had added the youngster on the messaging service WhatsApp — though it is not known how he got the child’s mobile number.

He then sent the youngster messages saying: “Hey sexy, coming on WhatsApp today? x” and asked the child repeatedly about an approaching birthday.

The victim’s mother was shown the messages and Andrews, who has previous convictions for child sex offences, was traced by police.

The NSPCC said the case highlighted the need for parents to talk to their children about the dangers online.

Fiscal depute Kirsten Thomson told Dundee Sheriff Court that an analysis of his mobile phones showed Andrews had been receiving horrifying child abuse pictures and videos from other perverts using another online messaging service known as KiK.

She said that the child knew Andrews as “Deano” and that the pair had been in contact via WhatsApp.

Ms Thomson said: “The child was unsure how he got the number.

“Police examined the accused’s mobile phones and indecent images and videos were found.”

The court was told a total of 191 indecent images and 11 indecent videos of children were found on the devices, with several at the highest level of depravity.

Miss Thomson added: “During the police interview the accused admitted having been the sent images by contacts on KiK messenger.”

Andrews pleaded guilty on indictment to charges under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act and to downloading indecent images of children.

Defence solicitor John Boyle said: “He has analogous previous convictions. He has been on bail with stringent conditions so far.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed Andrews for two years and placed him on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

An NSPCC Scotland spokesman said: “This case highlights the serious dangers that young people can face when they are online.

“It is vital that parents talk to their children about what they are doing online and make them aware of the risks.”