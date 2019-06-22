Dundee OAPs protest over BBC’s free TV Licence for over-75s being scrapped

Dundee’s pensioners took to the streets to protest against the decision to start charging over-75s for their TV licence.

Members of Dundee Pensioners’ Forum demonstrated outside the BBC’s offices on Nethergate as part of a nationwide campaign opposing the broadcaster’s move.

The BBC announced earlier this month that it will means-test licences for those over 75 from next year due to financial pressure.

More than 85% of Tele readers who took part in a survey said they think the licence fee should be scrapped.

It means an estimated 328,000 elderly Scots will have to pay £154.50 a year if they want to watch live television and have access to the iPlayer service.

Dorothy McHugh, from the forum, said: “City pensioners feel strongly about this.

“We are very much opposed to this change.”

“I’m absolutely outraged. City pensioners decided to join in the demonstration in support of other pensioners throughout the country who are also demonstrating.

“We want this decision reversed and we are joining in the demonstration to make the BBC and the UK Government listen.

“The government has passed this situation on to the BBC and I think it’s shocking.

“There are an estimated one million people in the UK who rely on the TV as their window to the world.

“It’s absolutely unsupportable. So many people in their 80s and 90s need TV for companionship.”

The BBC said the changes are necessary after the UK Government announced in 2015 that it would have to take over the cost of providing free licences for over-75s by 2020 as part of the fee settlement.

The corporation said that funding free TV licences for all over-75s would cost £745 million – a fifth of its budget – and result in “unprecedented closures”.