Fed-up residents today hit out at the “disgusting” mess left outside a Dundee tenement.

Piles of rubbish have been dumped in a communal garden space in the Coldside area, leaving one resident to take action by writing a sign advising people to stop dumping their unwanted items.

Irena Jendrycha, 75, wrote “This is not a skip. Take your junk to your own door” after items including wood and chairs were left lying on Moncur Crescent.

Speaking to the Tele about her motives, she said: “I wrote the sign as this isn’t the first time this has happened.

“The current set of stuff has been lying there for over three weeks — it is disgusting.

“I’ve reported it to the warden but nothing has been done about it yet.

“I heard someone dumping the most recent pile of waste, as it has been disposed of right next to my bedroom.

“When I came out the next day I was really angry with what I saw.

“We had similar problems around nine months ago.

“People used to take pride in keeping the area tidy but it looks like others have been adding to the waste that has been sitting here.”

Lynda West, 55, whose mother lives in the block, said it has been getting “worse”.

She added: “The stuff disappears but there are always items getting dumped into that specific space.

“I have seen it worse before, but it isn’t right that people are using it as a dumping ground.”

Ina Anderson, 80, who has lived in the close for more than 10 years, said it is happening too often.

She explained: “It’s hard for people to police — I don’t know who has done it. I believe this is maybe the third different pile of waste to be disposed of in the communal garden area — it is happening too often.

“I’ve lived here for a number of years now and it’s only started to happen within the last nine months.

A Dundee City Council spokeswoman said: “So called fly tipping is completely anti-social and blights the communities and areas where it goes on. Anyone who does it is also acting illegally and the council has in place robust procedures to deter this type of behaviour.”