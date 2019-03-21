Dundee OAPs consider withholding rent in fight to end ‘shower tax’

Dundee pensioners are considering withholding part of their rent in their ongoing fight to abolish the shower tax.

A deputation from Dundee Pensioner’s Forum is to meet with council officers tomorrow to ask for the shower charge to be abolished.

The Tele launched its campaign last month to get Dundee’s shower tax axed after being told numerous council tenants are paying up to £10 per week for having a shower in their own homes.

About 2,000 residents are forced to pay the charge every week, netting the council as much as £6 million over the past 12 years.

Dorothy McHugh, secretary of Dundee Pensioners’ Forum, said: “Our campaign against this unfair and outrageous tax continues.

“About six of us from the forum will be meeting with the director of the council’s neighbourhood services committee, Elaine Zwirlein, asking her to abolish the charge.

“We continue to believe this charge is wrong and we are prepared to show her we will fight to have it abolished.

“We will also be telling her we are not prepared to wait until the council’s rent consultation process next year.

“We understand there are ways for charges such as this to be dropped and we will be asking her to find a way.

“If she can’t agree to that, we will be suggesting to our members that they consider agreeing to withhold part of their rent in our bid to get our way on this matter.

“We will not be giving up and we will not go away.”

The charge came to light after the council consulted tenants ahead of February’s rent increase.

Had tenants opted for the higher cost hike, the shower charge would have been phased out, according to council chiefs.

Instead, tenants voted for a 3.75% rise, meaning the charge remains.

At a council meeting last month councillors across the parties agreed they were in favour of the charge being scrapped.

Even council leader John Alexander said he would like to remove the charge – but said the decision lay with tenants.