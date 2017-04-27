A Dundee pensioner said she feels “vulnerable” in her own home after she was robbed for the second time in as many years.

The 87-year-old, who asked not to be named, said the incident on Happyhillock Road happened within a matter of minutes after a man barged his way into her home and stole a sum of money.

Speaking to the Tele, the woman said she has been put off opening her door due to the incident.

The OAP, who has lived in the area for the last 20 years, urged other elderly residents to keep their properties secured at all times.

She said: “The guy was in his late 20s. He came to the door and asked if the wood outside the property belonged to me. He offered to clear it away for me.

“He was very quietly spoken. I wasn’t in any way suspicious at this point and thought he was a nice chap doing a good deed. I use a walker and he pushed past me and made his way into the living room — it all happened so quickly.

“He asked if he could borrow a pen.”

The pensioner said she had dropped some change on the floor and the male offered to put it in her bag for her.

She added: “The man put the change back into my bag and was out of the property within a matter of minutes. I’d gone to my bag to get some cash out and noticed my purse had gone and I contacted the police straight away. This isn’t the first time I’ve been targeted.

“There was another incident a few years back. There was a guy pretending to sell cigarettes and forced his way in and stole £200 cash. This latest incident has left me feeling vulnerable — I didn’t expect it to happen again.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We are appealing for information after a man entered an elderly woman’s home and stole her purse at Happyhillock Road, Dundee, on Monday.

“The man turned up at the 87-year-old victim’s home at around 1pm asking to borrow a pen.

“He subsequently entered the house without permission. The lady noticed thereafter that her purse was missing.

“Officers are keen to speak with the man who is described as in his late 20s, medium build, with dark hair, wearing two jackets, one of which was black and the other burgundy.

“He was wearing dark jeans and orange trainers.”