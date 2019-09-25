Dundee OAP in plea for help in finding missing Jack Russell who ran away

A man is appealing for help getting his beloved new dog back after it ran out of his front door just days after being welcomed into his home.

John Gallazzi, 70, picked up Douglas the Jack Russell four weeks ago for a family friend, but took the dog on for himself a week past Monday.

He had bought the two-year-old dog – who, despite the name, is female – shortly after saying goodbye to his German Shepherd Jodie, who had to be put down at the age of nine because of problems with her kidneys.

© DC Thomson

But on Wednesday last week, Douglas darted out from between John’s legs after he opened the door of his Kirkton Crescent home “three or four inches”.

She ran out into the street towards Strathmartine Road, almost being struck by cars, and hasn’t been seen since.

Widower John, who lost his wife Anne seven years ago, said he had been unable to sleep and wasn’t eating properly because he fears Douglas may have been stolen.

He said: “I think someone has picked her up. I’ve phoned all the vets and the police and the kennels, it’s been on Facebook, and I’ve heard nothing.

“I think someone’s got her and I just want her back. I reckon someone has seen her wandering around without her collar, stopped their car or van or whatever, and gone away with her.

“I’ve been trying to get to sleep since I lost her and it’s not the same without her. I’m worried about her because there’s no way she would go all this time without anything to eat.”

John has spent the days since Douglas went missing looking for her all over Kirkton – and reckons she headed towards Downfield when she scarpered.

He is even carrying her lead around, along with doggy bags, in case he happens upon her in the street on his travels.

“Jack Russells are used for poaching so I think, if someone has picked her up, that’s why,” the retired jute worker added.

“But she’s a wee thing and I just want her for a pet. Somebody’s got my dog and I just want her back, no questions asked.

“I can even offer a reward if anyone knows anything about where she is.”

Douglas wasn’t wearing her collar when she ran off but is believed to be microchipped.

She can be identified by her docked tail and a distinguishing black spot on her right-hand side towards her hind legs.

Anyone with any information can contact John on 01382 817705 or the Tele on 01382 575350.