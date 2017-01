An elderly driver collided with another car at a Dundee health centre then drove off.

Terrance Kilcullen, 79, of Maitland Street, was fined £410 and issued with six driving penalty points.

Kilcullen admitted colliding with another car and failing to stop and provide his personal details at Wallacetown Health Centre, Lyon Street, on September 22.

He also admitted driving a car without insurance and without a valid licence at the same location and on the same date.