Dundee OAP claims he is a prisoner in his own home after illness

An OAP claims he is a prisoner in his own home after an illness left him virtually disabled.

Stan Flynn, of Chirnside Place, is suffering from cerebellar ataxia which affects the part of the brain controlling his gait and muscle coordination.

The 82-year-old lives on the first floor in a private flat and has asked Dundee City Council for a ground floor property.

Mr Flynn, a retired machinist, said: “I cannot remember the last time I was out on my own.

“The cerebellar ataxia hit me about a year ago and has got worse.

“I spend all day in the flat on my own, apart from when my carers come in. A relative also comes in to check on me from time to time.

“I have asked the council for a ground floor flat, but the housing list seems to be fluid and changes from week-to-week.

“I am behind quite a few people at the moment.

“I don’t want to go into care.

“If I got a ground floor flat then I could get a mobility scooter and get out and have a better quality of life.

“The only times I get out now are to go to Victoria Hospital for appointments and treatment.

“It is very frustrating just sitting here all day. I cannot get up or my legs start to wobble. So I cannot walk anywhere and even getting from one room to another is a struggle.

“It really is awful and living upstairs makes it impossible.”

He has extremely poor balance and admits he struggles to go up or down stairs.

Mr Flynn continued: “I have a relative who visits me, but he was told that he should not help me down stairs as that is the job of the carers.

“He helps me out a lot by coming round, but he is almost as old as me and has another relative that he has to take care of for the whole day, so it means he cannot spend as much time over at my place.

“It is a small flat, but I really do struggle to get about the place, so it’d be ideal to be on a ground floor.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “The council will talk directly to people about any issues they have raised.

“If this person has any concerns they should contact their local housing office.”