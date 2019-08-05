Dundee OAP Charlie is a garden angel for sheltered housing residents

An OAP has been praised for his work at a sheltered housing complex by his fellow residents.

Despite having no gardening experience, Charlie Forbes has transformed a green space at the Powrie Place Sheltered Housing into a plant haven.

The 70-year-old said: “I used to have plant pots along the wall outside where I stay here. But one day they all got knocked over and I thought I could do a proper garden instead.”

Despite being a novice, Charlie has turned the once-empty space into a vibrant garden. He said: “I had never done any gardening before I came here to the complex.

“Now I am even thinking of growing tomatoes next year.”

The gardening bug has well and truly bitten and the retired taxi driver admits he is now working in the garden most days. He said: “I am in the garden almost every day. I don’t find it too much hard work.”

Charlie’s fellow residents have praised the work he has done to brighten up their homes. Maureen Ford, 76, said: “The garden here is a little bit of heaven. People might be feeling down or unwell but this space just brightens you up.”

Former bus driver Alex McWilliams was another who hailed the work Charlie was doing.

He said: “I am new here and if I didn’t have this place to come to I wouldn’t really know the other residents. It’s proven to be a great place to come to meet people.”

Powrie Place warden Ellen Ramsey highlighted the enthusiasm that had been shown for the venture.

She said: “Before Charlie began his work there was nothing really here. But the residents love it now – we even had our bingo out here once because they did not want to come in.”

The residents are keeping their fingers crossed as Charlie’s garden has been entered into Dundee City Council’s allotment competition.

He said: “The judges were here to look at my work.

“They didn’t give anything away but they said it was one of the best they had seen. We will find out the results at the end of August.”