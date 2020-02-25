Dundee OAP banned from driving after being caught almost four times the limit

A 68-year-old man caught almost four times the drink-drive limit has been fined and banned.

Stephen McIlravey, of Helmsdale Avenue, committed the offence on the street where he lives on January 27.

He admitted driving with 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 mililitres of breath, exceeding the limit of 22 microgrammes.

Police were contacted after neighbours heard a crashing sound from outside. McIlravey then became aggressive and was stopped from carrying on driving by witnesses.

Officers arrived and traced McIlravey who was unsteady on his feet and slurring his speech. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £335.