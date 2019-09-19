Dundee OAP attacked and robbed by couple after giving them a lift in his car

A pensioner was attacked and pickpocketed after giving a couple a lift in his car.

Richard Gibson, 34, and 38-year-old Louise Robb targeted Robert Hansen after he asked the pair to get out of his car on Dundonald Street on May 26.

Gibson thumped the 72-year-old before Robb stole his phone, keys and wallet.

The day before this incident, Robb snatched 66-year-old William Smith’s £3,000 necklace from his home on Woodlands Terrace.

Dundee Sheriff Court also heard that Gibson racially abused a nurse in the custody suite of police headquarters.

In the first incident, Robb was caught after arousing the suspicions of staff at Ramsdens, Crichton Street, after she tried to sell the necklace.

Robb later arranged for Mr Hansen to pick her up the following day but the driver was not expecting Gibson.

Prosecutor Saima Rasheed said: “The complainer stopped his car at Shotz. He approached the rear passenger door and grabbed the accused by the jacket to pull him out.

“The accused, Gibson, punched him to the head several times.

“The complainer managed to climb on top of the accused and restrain him. He could feel the accused Robb taking items from his pockets.”

Mr Hansen suffered bruising to his face as well as a fractured jaw.

Police later caught up with the pair and Gibson feigned illness while in custody.

When being treated by nurse Nathan Vohra, Gibson said: “***** ****. I’d rather be seen by a white nurse.”

Gibson, of Stirling Street, and Robb, of Fleming Gardens West, pleaded guilty to amended charges when they appeared before Sheriff Alastair Carmichael.

Sentence was deferred on Robb for reports until next month and he was bailed, Gibson was remanded.