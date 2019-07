A Dundee pensioner has appeared in court accused of leaving a Fife cyclist to die on a country road following a car accident.

Ian McFarlane appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court on July 18.

The 74-year-old faces four charges in relation to the death of Fife cyclist Scott Walker, who was found lying on the A917 road between Elie and St Monans on the morning of July 8.

Mr Walker, a 43-year old father of one, lost his fight for life in Ninewells Hospital in Dundee a day later.

For the full story, see The Courier website.