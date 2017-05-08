NSPCC Scotland says it hopes a six-year prison sentence for a Dundee OAP convicted of historic child sex abuse will offer some relief to his victims.

James Fearn, 70, was last week sentenced following his conviction at the High Court in Edinburgh for the repeated rape and sexual assault of three young girls between February 1977 and January 1983 in the city.

He picked on his first victim in February 1977 when she was just nine years old by raping her.

He then continued to have sex against her will on various occasions until January 1983.

Fearn, who worked for Dundee City Council before retiring, then repeatedly sexually assaulted his second victim between June 1977 and December 1981.

She was 11 when Fearn started abusing her.

Fearn’s third victim was just 12 when he repeatedly sexually abused her between February 1977 and November 1980.

Fearn, of Arklay Terrace, denied the allegations.

A spokesman for NSPCC Scotland said: “This sentencing sends out a strong message once again that child abuse will not be tolerated, no matter when the offences took place.

“Fearn’s denial of his crimes forced his victims to relive in court the horrific assaults he subjected them to over many years and their courage in coming forward should be commended.

“We hope the sentence passed will offer some relief.

“Sexual crimes against children are offences of the utmost seriousness and can have a devastating effect on the victims which can last into adulthood.

“It is vital that victims know they will be listened to, believed and supported when they report abuse.”

Any adult concerned about the welfare of a child or young person can call the NSPCC helpline for free, 24/7, on 0808 800 5000.

Children can call Childline at any time on 0800 1111.