Dundee nursery kids treated to ‘super’ visit from Batman, Spiderman and Captain America

Children attending a Dundee nursery met a trio of their favourite superheroes this week…at a distance.

Captain America, Batman and Spiderman paid a visit to Balgillo Nursery, Ardler Village to meet the ‘key worker’ children who are attending the nursery during lockdown.

The characters are from Dundee Superheroes – a group of five superheroes lifting the spirits of local children and adults during the current pandemic.

The group are helping locals get through tough times while using their allocated daily exercise as an opportunity to run around parts of Dundee and raise money for Barnardo’s children support in the process.

Their visit follows a previous visit by characters from The Trolls film series and a ‘dress in blue’ day where staff and children – both those attending nursery and staying at home – celebrated the hard work which all essential services are doing at this time.

Sandy Turner, nursery manager, said: “Lockdown is an anxious time for us all, and some of the children are still are new to us and still settling into this new environment. We’re slightly limited in what we can offer, with trips to the park, library and days out temporarily on hold.

“However, there are no limits to the activities we can offer, and the fun we can have, so we decided to give something back to the children in our care and arrange a visit from some of their favourite superheroes .. all outside and social distancing of course!

“The visit also allowed us to discuss the different types of ‘heroes’ working in our community at this time and throughout the year.”

Three Balgillo Nurseries are located in Broughty Ferry – in Torridon Road, Queen Street and Langlea Place – as well as the Ardler Village site.