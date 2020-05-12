Dundee nursery business launches virtual tours for potential parents

Choosing the best nursery for your child is a huge decision in any circumstance but one nursery is ensuring parents can still make the best choice.

In more typical times, parents visit nurseries in person, meet the staff and take a tour of the different spaces, making a decision based on the atmosphere, environment and first impressions.

To ensure that parents can still make an informed decision during lockdown, a Dundee nursery business is launching virtual tours, enabling families to secure their space for the months ahead.

Balgillo Nurseries run four in the city – three in Broughty Ferry and one in Ardler.

Although all four remain open for key worker families, the owners are working hard to reduce the risk to both children and staff.

By using a smartphone or other device, the nursery is offering virtual tours which allow parents to view the nurseries’ spaces, from playrooms and gardens to bathrooms and eating spaces.

Nursery managers can also talk parents through the options available and answer any specific questions.

Pamela Gall, co-owner said: “Although it’s not entirely ‘business as usual’ right now, we’re working hard to provide as normal a service as we did before, including what we offer to prospective new families, many of whom need to finalise their childcare arrangements for the months ahead.

“Researching a nursery for your child is a huge decision and one we don’t take lightly.

“Yes, we are very much a face-to-face business but virtual consultations and tours make this as close to the real thing as possible, allowing parents to gain a brilliant insight into nursery life and to meet our staff, while staying safe with their children at home.

“By reducing unnecessary traffic in the nursery, we’re protecting the children in our care, our staff and potential visitors at the same time.”

Balgillo Nurseries are located in Broughty Ferry (Torridon Road, Queen Street and Langlea Place), and Ardler Village.

For more information, or to arrange a visit to any of the nurseries, telephone Balgillo Nursery Ardler Village on 01382 489886, or contact them via balgillonursery.co.uk.