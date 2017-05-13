A specialist nurse at Tayside Children’s Hospital in Dundee has been nominated for the Diabetes Scotland John Ireland Award in recognition of his many years of service to the diabetes community.

Scott Graham, of NHS Tayside, has been a paediatric nurse for 20 years, training at NHS Tayside before qualifying as a diabetes specialist nurse 14 years ago.

As well as his commitment to his role as a specialist nurse, Scott is an active volunteer in the diabetes community and will soon be undertaking a 500-mile cycle from Welwyn Garden City to Dundee in just five days to raise funds for Diabetes UK.