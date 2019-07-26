Dundee nurse intentionally stood on teen patient’s legs hours after suicide attempt

A nurse working at Dundee’s mental health crisis unit trod on the legs of a vulnerable teenager hours after the youngster had tried to take his own life, a new report has revealed.

Alan Manley was bitten by the 16-year-old, who cannot be named, in the hours after the upset teen had attempted to kill himself at the Carseview Centre.

Manley was said to have repeatedly sworn at the child over the biting incident.

Later that evening, Manley restrained the teen, named as Patient A, allegedly applying pressure to his neck. This is against procedure because it can cause injury and choking.

Also, four witnesses reported that, as he left the room when colleagues took over, he deliberately trod on the back of the patient’s legs, causing the teen to cry out.

The patient later told police the incident made him “want to die more” and “made (him) feel worse”.

Manley was later charged over his conduct and sacked by bosses at NHS Tayside.

Details of the incident, which took place between May 31 and June 1 2016, have emerged following Manley’s unsuccessful appeal against his dismissal.

His lawyer told an employment tribunal in Dundee that the nature of the incident was not disputed.

Instead, he described it as a “one-off” in Manley’s otherwise unblemished 20 year career.

But judge Mel Sangster found NHS Tayside was within its rights to sack him following an internal investigation and a fitness to practise hearing before the Nursing and Midwifery Council, which saw Manley given a warning on his record.