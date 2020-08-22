Dundee nurse given £680 in parking fines while risking her life on the Covid-19 frontline

A Dundee nurse claims she has been slapped with almost £700 in parking tickets while “risking her life” on the coronavirus frontline, despite being told she wouldn’t be charged.

Vicky McGuire has spent her weekends during the pandemic carrying out Covid-19 testing on those returning from offshore at Aker Solutions in Dyce, Aberdeen, on top of her job at Ninewells Hospital.

However, despite filling out the appropriate paperwork at the beginning of the pandemic, Vicky has been charged £680 by Smart Parking for helping to “save lives”.

The Menzieshill resident said: “I have had a ticket every single week and there is probably more to come.

“I am really angry because I am in the process of getting a mortgage and don’t want this on my credit score.

“I work in Ninewells but go up there every weekend risking my life and the tickets are flying through, so I am really fed up and angry.

“They send me rude emails whenever I get in touch with them and they just say there is nothing they can do and they are not willing to compromise at all – I have emailed them asking them to take into consideration what I am doing, I am going there to save lives.

“I have had letters from debt collection agencies and bailiffs too and when I have contacted them they say if the company is happy to lift the charges they will too, but I can’t get that without Smart Parking’s say so.

“It is so frustrating, I have been working there for months and it is not my fault.”

A spokeswoman for TAC, the private company Vicky works for when she is carrying out the coronavirus testing, said several nurses are in the same situation.

She said: “Unfortunately Vicky is not alone in having received a disproportionate amount of parking tickets despite completing the forms to provide car registration details.

“Several of our nursing team have had parking tickets and a couple of bailiffs turning up to collect payments.

“TAC is currently supporting the oil and gas industry by providing Covid-19 screening.

“To date we have undertaken 49,000 swabs, the majority of which were undertaken for the operators using the testing centre we set up at the Aker facility in Aberdeen.

“The nursing teams work from 6am until 5pm seven days a week and it is very disappointing that despite everyone providing number plate information we have received the number of tickets we have.

“Despite attempting to resolve this issue it remains ongoing with little support in trying to remedy it.”

The Tele approached Smart Parking for a comment.