Dundee now have goalscorers galore – who does boss James McPake turn to?

In the space of just three short weeks, Dundee boss James McPake has gone from famine to feast with striking options.

The capture of fans favourite Kane Hemmings last Thursday has undoubtedly added to the goal threat from the Dark Blues this season, even if he couldn’t mark his second debut by finding the net.

He joined another new striker on the books in the shape of Danny Johnson, a signing from Motherwell a fortnight previously.

© SNS

Longer-serving Andrew Nelson and Craig Curran had both come in back in the January transfer window but, with only four goals between them before this season, it’s clear the manager needed to bring in goalscorers over the summer.

Tonight Tele Sport takes a look at the feast of options at the manager’s disposal:

Kane Hemmings

Dee appearances: 45 Goals: 25

Career apps: 262 Goals: 106

Plenty has been written about the 27-year-old and even more is expected of him this season.

There’s little doubt he’ll be able to shoulder the responsibility of leading the line for Dundee as they chase promotion back to the top flight.

Having notched 21 goals in the Premiership last time he was at Dens Park and returned more experienced, Hemmings will be a big part of James McPake’s side this season.

After leaving the Dark Blues in the summer of 2015, the former Rangers kid has continually knocked in goals, in particular at Mansfield Town and Notts County in English League Two.

Anything north of the 15 and 14 he scored for them, respectively, and Dundee will be delighted.

Danny Johnson

Dee apps: 3 Goals: 3

Career apps: 254 Goals: 139

Twenty-six-year-old Johnson arrived at Dens Park with a very strong scoring record, notching a barrowload in English non-league football, most notably 45 in 39 games at Guisborough Town that earned him a move to Cardiff.

© SNS

And he’s made a great start to life in dark blue with a winning goal on his debut at home to Inverness followed up by a double from the spot to earn a point at Dunfermline.

He didn’t hit those heights again in the win over Ayr United but three goals from his first three games is a start any striker would be happy with.

Andrew Nelson

Dee apps: 20 Goals: 7

Career apps: 51 Goals: 18

The former Sunderland man burst on to the scene with a superb winner at Tynecastle last season.

And he’s shown continually in his performances since that he can have a big future at Dens Park, if he keeps fit.

© SNS

A flurry of energy at the top end of the park, Nelson makes life uncomfortable for defenders and has 11 goals in 35 matches in Scottish football – a very decent return for someone only just about to turn 22.

And his winning goal in the important 1-0 victory over Ayr United at the weekend reminded everyone at Dens Park of his ability in front of goal.

Craig Curran

Dee apps: 17 Goals: 1

Career apps: 396 Goals: 76

He may have indicated his desire to return south due to family reasons but McPake has insisted Curran will remain part of his plans until that happens.

He’s never been a consistent goalscorer – his struggles in front of goal at Dundee are a clear example – but is a manager’s dream in terms of commitment, workrate and attitude.

Likely to be behind the others in the pecking order, however, if he remains at the club.

Backing those four up is Michael Cunningham, a young man the Dark Blues have high hopes for.

As it stands, Dundee’s strikers have 339 senior goals between them – a wealth of options for boss McPake to get his head around.