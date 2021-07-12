Dundee no longer has the worst Covid rates in Scotland or UK

Dundee is no longer the top spot for Covid rates in Scotland or the UK.

The city was the most infected local authority in Scotland for two weeks and was the worst-hit in the UK for a short period.

Now Midlothian has taken the Scottish top spot.

On Monday, Dundee’s positive case rate was 588.7 per 100,000 people, putting it in second place in Scotland’s 10 most infected areas.

Midlothian had a Covid test positivity rate of 646.8 per 100,000 people.

Tayside

Dundee has seen a steady decrease in case rates in recent days but remained the worst hit by Covid in Scotland and the UK until this weekend.

On Friday, the city recorded 167 news cases, while on Monday, 98 new cases were recorded.

Angus recorded 54 new cases on Monday and Perth and Kinross recorded 63.

On Monday, the case positivity rate in Angus was 448,4, while the rates in Perth and Kinross sat at 358.7.

Deaths and hospitalisations

No new Covid related deaths were recorded on Monday across Scotland as the number of people in hospital being treated for the virus continues to increase.

On Monday 469 people were being treated in hospital for Covid in Scotland, with 40 patients in ICU.

In Tayside, sixty people were being treated for Covid in hospital on Monday, with the number of patients being treated in ICU back below five, after a spike last week.

Fife

In Fife, 29 Covid patients were in hospital.

Fife’s case positivity rates have been going down as the number sat at 372.1 on Monday compared to 405.5 on Friday.

On Monday, the area recorded a total of 144 new cases were recorded.

Scottish cases

Over Scotland, the number of new daily cases was in decline on Monday as the country recorded 2134 cases in comparison to 3216 on Friday.