Dundee nightspot Reading Rooms to close ahead of licensing board review

A troubled Dundee nightclub has announced it is to temporarily shut down in a bid to guarantee its long-term future by “restructuring” its business strategy.

The Reading Rooms on Blackscroft has long been recognised as one of the best nightclubs in Scotland.

But the club has found itself under increasing scrutiny from the authorities in recent months, which club bosses say is now putting the entire business at risk.

A statement from the Reading Rooms said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your continued support over the last 17 years.

“The last six months at The Small Town Club have been the most difficult in all our time operating, pushing us to the brink of closure.

“We have made the difficult decision to temporarily close our doors after Locarno this evening, Saturday April 20, taking a step back to restructure our business strategy, giving us a better chance to secure the Reading Rooms for the future.”

It added the club will reopen for one night on May 5 before closing again until May 15.

Dundee Licensing Board will decide next month if the club is allowed to continue trading.