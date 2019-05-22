Dundee nightshift worker loses driving licence over breath test ‘stupidity’

David Skelly, 55, was fined and banned after refusing to comply with a breath test.

Police stopped Skelly while he was driving his black Honda in Dundee on Sunday.

Skelly, of West Dennison Road, was seen driving in the middle of the road with officers detecting a strong smell of alcohol when opening the car door.

After being taken to police headquarters on West Bell Street, Skelly refused to provide a sample and responded “no comment” to all questions.

Skelly pleaded guilty to the offence with solicitor John Boyle saying his client’s decision was “sheer stupidity”.

He said: “The loss of his licence will cause him some difficulty because he works nightshifts and takes his daughter to appointments.”

Sheriff Tom Hughes fined Skelly £500 and disqualified him from driving for two years.