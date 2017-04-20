A shop boss has admitted that Dundee newsagents are feeling vulnerable after a spate of robberies in their shops.

A number of stores have been targeted in recent months and n investigation by the Tele has revealed that shopkeepers in some of those raids have been threatened with weapons including knives, hammers and screwdrivers — though thankfully none have been hurt.

At least three perpetrators of such robberies at newsagents in the city in the last five years have still not been caught.

Mohammed Issa, owner of a chain of stores throughout Dundee and member of an organisation for shopkeepers in the city, said he felt there was a lack of communication between police and the Asian shopkeeper community.

He told the Tele: “We are doing whatever we can through our own means to ensure the best security in our businesses. But we aren’t the experts.

“We aren’t made aware of the full precautionary measures we can take.

“I mean, we have alarm systems in place and CCTV but what more can we really do?

“Even although I’m not personally affected by the recent increase in thefts and robberies I am concerned.

“We are doing whatever we can, all at our own expense, with no support or extra funding to put extra security measures in place.

“Personally I can’t do anything more to create safer shops — therefore more funding is required for community initiatives to make these areas safer.”

Mr Issa also feels there is a lack of support offered for victims of such crimes.

He added: “I remember there used to be the Safer Cities projects, community liaison officers and even a safety panel but now there seems to be nothing. It’s as if they have disappeared.”

The Avenue newsagents in Blackness Avenue was robbed back in February when a man carrying a knife was said to have taken the store’s takings.

Safif Latif, who runs the shop, said he agreed that there should be extra support and security to help shopkeepers protect themselves against would-be robbers.

He said: “I felt that I had enough communication with the police after the robbery had taken place and they helped me put in extra security measures such as CCTV as my shop never had this before.

“However, I do feel more CCTV could be installed in the streets as well as more bodies in the street such as a higher police presence.”

However, Steve Laurence, who is part of the council’s Dundee Community Safety Team, feels that there is already a lot being done to ensure the safety of those who run independent shops in the city.

He said: “While we don’t deal directly with plans and initiatives to try to prevent crimes such as robberies taking place, we do assist by speaking to shopkeepers.

“We try to ensure they are feeling safe and secure — generally double-checking they aren’t worried about anything in particular.

“If they are worried about their safety, we instantly advise that they contact the police.

“We also have community wardens on the street, with a higher presence in areas of concern — information which the police pass on to us.”

Police Scotland said the relevant officers were unavailable for comment.