New arrivals Henrik Ojamaa and Marc Klok could both start when Dundee head to struggling Inverness on Saturday.

The loan signings from Go Ahead Eagles and Oldham Athletic have both impressed gaffer Paul Hartley in training since joining up on transfer-deadline day.

That’s put them in the frame for places in the starting XI at the Tulloch Caledonian Stadium.

Dundee head north with a chance to open an eight-point gap to the bottom club, who have not won in the league since October.

The Dark Blues also have a game in hand over the Highlanders.

Meanwhile, loan attacker Michael Duffy has returned to Celtic — but only to pack his bags.

Within hours of getting back to Parkhead, Duffy left there to return home to Ireland.

The 22-year-old joined Celtic from Derry City in February 2015 and spent last season on loan at Alloa before making 13 appearances for Dundee this season.

Now he has signed up for League of Ireland outfit Dundalk on a permanent deal.

“I’m buzzing to join Dundalk,” he said.

“I’m just happy now that it has finally got done.

“I enjoyed my two years in Scotland.

“I have some good memories of it.

“I played in some big games and made a good lot of friends.

“It just didn’t work out the way I wanted it to but I still enjoyed it.”

Saturday will see midfielder James Vincent return to the Dundee squad.

He was a late call-off from last Friday’s trip to Aberdeen after his wife gave birth.

Skipper Darren O’Dea also returns after a ban.