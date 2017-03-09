Dundee’s Dutch midfielder Marc Klok is pushing to get into the reckoning for the trip to St Johnstone after completing another 90 minutes on Tuesday.

Klok played the full game in the Dark Blues’ Development League loss away to Partick Thistle as he looks to get back into manager Paul Hartley’s thoughts.

Since signing at the end of January, the 23-year-old has featured twice as a substitute.

The last came in the home draw with Kilmarnock on February 11, where it’s fair to say he struggled to make an impact.

Since then, he’s been featuring in the Development side in a bid to get back to match sharpness.

Getting game time under his belt will boost the former Ross County man’s chances and give Hartley added midfield options.

Klok, though, couldn’t prevent the U/20s from a 3-0 loss to Thistle on Tuesday.

Played at the Excelsior Stadium in Airdrie, three second-half goals saw the young Jags earn the victory.

The Dark Blues did have chances in the first period as Mark Smith missed an opportunity in the opening minute before Connor Coupe headed wide.

In the second period, Kevin Nisbet beat Scott Gourlay in the Dundee goal on 49 minutes before Mark Lamont curled in a second on 66 minutes.

Then, just a minute later, Nisbet added his second and Partick’s third.