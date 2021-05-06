Dundee new mums urged to seek support to tackle lockdown loneliness

New mums in Dundee are being urged to seek support to tackle isolation and lonliness.

Increased numbers of women are feeling isolated and lonely according to the Royal College of General Practitioners Scotland (RCGP).

Dundee Breastfeeding Peer Supporter Lucy Gourlay said: “I’d encourage mums to reach out and not to feel shame for asking if they need help and qualified support.

“The earlier a mum can build a village of support around her and reach out to that village the better.”

Reaching out for help is an issue being raised by RCGP as part of Maternal Mental Health awareness week, which ends on May 9.

Dr Sigi Joseph, a GP said lockdown measures could pose additional challenges for new mums who are spending more time at home alone with their newborn baby.

She said: “Being a new mum is a challenging time and is often mixed with joy and an element of sleep deprivation and stress.

“It’s important to talk and share any worries that you may be having about your mental health.

“GPs are very aware that accessing healthcare and their usual supports have been difficult in recent times.

“Please know that your usual GP surgery remains open and that GPs are happy to speak to any new mums that may be struggling.

“There are lots of services that we can signpost you to, and we are here to help support you and find you the right care, whether that be your health visitor, a third sector voluntary organisation, or a Surestart HUB or family nurse.”

‘A time of uncertainty and difficulty’

Dr Joseph told how lockdown had been challenging for new mums, particularly those who had experienced difficulties when giving birth or feeding their infants.

“The isolation of lockdown has been more challenging for new parents, especially if you are a first-time mum.

“Being a new mum is a time of uncertainty and difficulty and we want to be able to support you to enjoy it, so that mum and baby can thrive.”

Lucy Gourlay added a range of local groups and online support is available too.

This type of support, she explained, plays a vital role for mums.

She said: “Breast Buddies Dundee is local and offers fantastic support and excellent nationwide support is available from the National Breastfeeding helpline which is open from 9.30 am until 9.30 pm on phones and web chat.”

La Leche League UK also offers support and for mums of twins and triplets, support is also available from Breastfeeding Twins and Triplets UK group, she added.