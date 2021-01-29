Dundee boss James McPake says Paul McMullan is firmly in his thoughts for Saturday’s clash with Raith Rovers.

The 24-year-old winger joined Dee on loan from Dundee United on Tuesday ahead of a permanent move in the summer.

McPake said: “Paul trained really well on Tuesday, was very sharp and looks in good condition.

“He will have another couple of training sessions and he comes into consideration for Saturday.”

Paul will wear number 18 for the club this season #thedee pic.twitter.com/5KlcOldCKW — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) January 26, 2021

One player who will not be involved at Raith is Jordan McGhee who is set to undergo surgery after suffering a shoulder injury against Arbroath.

McPake said: “Jordan has to self-isolate for a week and then we will know more when the surgeon goes in.

“I think it is because it is an injury that is not very common.

“We don’t really know too much about it so we will have to wait to see what the specialist does and we will have a timescale next week when he has had the surgery.”

McPake admitted that McGhee’s injury has not altered his transfer window plans.

Speaking before the capture of Jason Cummings and Malachi Fagan-Walcott, he added: “We try not to react to things like that.

“We believe we have a squad in place and we will address areas we feel are necessary.

“Recruitment goes on throughout the full season and we are pretty strong in midfield.

“I am still hoping to do a wee bit to add to the squad. I say that every window and sometimes it comes down to 11.59 on Monday night or other stuff gets done earlier.

“But yes, we will hopefully do something.”