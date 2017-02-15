Dundee new boy Marc Klok has spoken of his frustration after his home debut ended in a draw against Kilmarnock.

The Dutchman, signed just before the transfer window closed, played 25 minutes or so after he replaced Tom Hateley in the 1-1 Premiership share against Lee Clark’s men at the weekend.

However, although he worked hard to get involved, Klok looked a bit rusty as several of his passes went astray.

He took to twitter to express his frustration, saying: “Disappointed with Saturday’s draw. My first display at Dens.

“I will keep on working and improving.”

His run-out against Killie followed a brief debut at Inverness the previous week when he came on inside the final 10 minutes.

However, he was handed more game time yesterday as the Dark Blues beat Dunfermline 2-0 in the Development League.

But, while several other first-team men were involved among the youths at Links Park, tellingly only Klok remained on the pitch for the duration of the game.

Also involved were Nick Ross, James Vincent and Danny Williams, although all three were taken off after 65 minutes.

However, by that point Ross had struck twice to put the Dark Blues in command and also boost his chances of inclusion when Rangers visit Dens on Sunday (KO 3.15).

Ross was an unused sub against Killie.