Dundee new boy Charlie Adam says ‘it’s the start of the serious stuff now’ as he looks ahead to competitive Dark Blues debut tonight against Forfar

Dundee’s quest for promotion starts tonight according to star man Charlie Adam as he gears up for his competitive Dark Blues debut.

A Betfred Cup win over Forfar Athletic might not help push the Dens Park club up the Championship table but Adam is keen to build momentum ahead of next Friday’s league opener at Hearts.

And seeing off the League One Loons at an empty Dens Park would be the ideal beginning to the belated 2020-21 kick-off.

Adam featured previously in dark blue during Julian Speroni’s and Dave Mackay’s testimonials and in friendlies against Montrose, Cove Rangers and Peterhead in pre-season.

Tonight, though, will be the first competitive Dundee game for the former Rangers, Liverpool and Stoke man.

And he’s determined to start the season off on the right foot.

He said: “I’m looking forward to it. This is the start of the serious stuff now and the journey to get promoted.

“Winning these games in the Betfred Cup and getting momentum going into the season is what we’re looking for.

“It is real now, the game is meaningful and we want to do as well as we can in the competition.

“Hopefully, we can start tonight against a Forfar team that will likely sit in a little bit and make it difficult for us.

“It might be similar to the Peterhead game, we just need to keep forcing the pressure and, hopefully, if we can get a goal we can open the tie up.”

Dundee head to Highland League champions Brora Rangers on Saturday before the league campaign gets under way.

Then there’s a wait until the Betfred Cup group stages conclude against Cove Rangers and Hibs on November 10 and 15 respectively.

It’s almost certain each of those matches will be played behind closed doors with the coronavirus pandemic still gripping the country.

The Dark Blues have had to get used to playing in front of empty stands during their warm-up matches and Adam insists it won’t affect the team heading into the real action.

He’s had more experience than the rest of the squad after finishing last season’s English Championship campaign with Reading behind closed doors.

“It might be different for the other lads but I was used to it from playing in England,” he added.

“I played nine games last season with no fans so I understand it but we need them back.

“The quicker the better, whether it’s socially distant and reduced crowds, just to get an atmosphere. Hopefully, we can do that this season.

“Once you’re in the game, you’re in the game and don’t really notice but it’s the whole build up that’s different with the masks and everything.

“It doesn’t make a difference when you’re on the pitch, you want to win.

“We are used to it now – when crowds do come back it will be strange.”