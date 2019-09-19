Dundee never lost faith after five games without a win says defender McGhee

Dundee defender Jordan McGhee insists the Dark Blues never lost faith in themselves despite a run of five weeks without a league victory.

And the scorer of the winning goal against Alloa last week has backed the quality in the dressing-room at Dens Park to see them to another three points at Greenock Morton this weekend.

The Dark Blues’ last victory in the league before last Saturday came on August 10 with a 1-0 win over joint-top Ayr United.

There were League and Challenge Cup matches in there but McGhee says there was no doubts among the Dark Blues squad they would get back to winning ways before long.

He said: “Everyone, including the press, have been on at us after two bad results so we had to put things right against Alloa and I think we did that.

“We just had to win the game somehow – winning ugly. I thought we worked our socks off and thoroughly deserved the victory.”

McGhee added: “After the two defeats, everyone could have felt down but the dressing-room was positive and that was a big three points for us.

“We know in-house how good we are and how good players we are. We all believe in the gaffer’s philosophy and we knew it would come good but we need to kick on now.

“We knew it would turn around with the quality we have in the dressing-room. We bounced back against Alloa and showed our character – I’m delighted for the boys.”

McGhee found the net four times last season for Falkirk as they battled unsuccessfully against relegation from the Championship.

With the Bairns, however, McGhee was expected to get forward much more, often being used as a right full-back rather than a central defender.

A change in position hasn’t changed his aspirations of “chipping in with goals” throughout the rest of the campaign for the Dark Blues, though, as he targets a much loftier ambition of promotion to the top flight at Dens Park.

Against Alloa, the 23-year-old was in the right place at the right time to turn home winger Josh McPake’s centre in the 40th minute, finishing inside the six-yard box to give his new side victory.

He added: “It was just a bit of striker’s instinct! I saw Josh going past the full-back so I just got across their centre-half and directed it in.

“I was absolutely delighted. I got a few goals last season at Falkirk but you don’t get forward as much playing centre-back as you do at right-back.

“I have always chipped in with goals over the seasons and, hopefully, I can do the same this year.”

Last season with Falkirk proved just how difficult a league the Championship is with the Bairns’ shocking descent to League One after a dreadful campaign.

After moving back to Scottish football following a spell with Middlesbrough, McGhee admits it was tough at Falkirk as they went from promotion nearly-men to the relegation trapdoor.

He said: “I have played in the league for two years now and anyone can beat anyone.

“It is a lot different from the Premiership where the big two are going to take points off everyone. But in the Championship everyone takes points off each other. It is just the fact that who maintains the performance levels and wins more games will win the league.”

He added: “It (leading the league) can set you up for a fall sometimes. It can be difficult as you can get praised too much and then you end up with a defeat.”