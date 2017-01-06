Dundee neighbours enjoy £1k lottery luck

Two neighbours from a street in Dundee have got the new year off to a winning start after scooping £1,000 each with their lucky postcode.

The Arbroath Road residents, who share the postcode DD4 6LN, landed the People’s Postcode Lottery’s Daily Prize earlier this week.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “What a great way to start the year with an extra £1,000 in your bank account.

“If you would like to be in with a chance of winning with your postcode, then sign up to play now.”

A minimum of 30% of ticket sales goes directly to charities, and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £161 million to date for good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

One group in the city to have been boosted by funding from the People’s Postcode Lottery is Dundee Repertory Theatre, which was awarded £15,000 last year for a youth dance initiative.