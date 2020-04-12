Tayside neighbours celebrate Easter surprise after scooping Postcode Lottery jackpot

Three Tayside neighbours are celebrating an Easter surprise after scooping £1,000 each in the postcode lottery.

The Invergowrie neighbours netted the windfall when their postcode, DD2 5AT, was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery (PPL) earlier today.

Danyl Johnson, People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador, sent his well-wishes to the winners, adding: “What a great Easter surprise. Congratulations to our winners, I hope they enjoy their winnings.”

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by Woodland Trust which has received more than £13.1 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

It is the UK’s leading woodland conservation charity, owning more than 1,000 different woods across the country. These woods support a wide range of plants and wildlife and attract thousands of visitors each year.

