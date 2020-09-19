Dundee neighbour punched woman who she believed was gossiping about her

An eavesdropping Douglas woman punched her neighbour after believing she was being gossiped about.

Agnieszka Indyka, 42, lashed out at April Duguid during the incident on Ballater Place in October 24 last year.

The pair were embroiled in a dispute over a disabled parking space, Dundee Sheriff Court was told.

Indyka pleaded guilty to carrying out the assault and was given a chance to be of good behaviour by a sheriff.

Fiscal depute Christine Allan said Indyka, of Ballater Place, was in her living room when she could hear Ms Duguid talking about her while outside.

She told the court: “The accused exited her home, approaching the witness Duguid. The accused was extremely close to the witness’s face and, without warning, punched her to the face.

“Police were contacted by the witness when she restored her composure.”

Police attended Indyka’s home and found her in the company of her former partner. Indyka was on bail with special conditions not to contact the man.

Indyka pleaded guilty to punching Ms Duguid on the head and breaching her bail conditions when she appeared in the dock.

Defence solicitor Theo Finlay said Indyka has suffered from psychiatric difficulties and wanted to apologise for her actions.

Sheriff Tom Hughes deferred sentence for six months for Indyka to be of good behaviour.