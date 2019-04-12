Dundee needs 13 extra classrooms to meet growing demand, says report

A report says 13 extra classrooms would be needed in Dundee to meet the demand of pupils joining local secondary schools by 2020/2021.

Scape Group, the School Places Challenge 2019, examined the challenges facing the UK’s school system.

The report found Scotland’s school-aged population will increase by almost 5% over two years. It found that more than 13,600 additional pupils will enter the secondary school system in Scotland by 2020/2021.

A total of 13 new schools would need to be built across the country to meet the demand.

In Dundee, the difference between pupils in the system now and the school year 2020/2021 is 400 pupils. No extra schools are needed.

Aberdeen City Council will see the largest increase in pupils in the next two years, with an additional 1,400 pupils joining the secondary school system, which equates to 47 extra classrooms.