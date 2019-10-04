Dundee need to start motoring and push for title challenge says boss McPake

James McPake says now he has a settled and fit squad he expects Dundee to start motoring in the Championship.

Graham Dorrans arrived two weeks ago and the Dens gaffer says that’s his pool finally complete, until January anyway.

Now it’s time to begin showing the Dark Blues faithful what the new-look squad can do, starting tomorrow at home to Arbroath.

James said: “The fans need to go away having seen what we’ve been working on during the week.

© SNS

“I can now say that’s the squad till January. It’s been tough to say that because we might have then signed Graham Dorrans or whoever.

“The squad is settled now and we almost have everybody fit.

“We have a full squad apart from Jamie Ness, so there’s no excuses, we need to go out and put performances in that merit three points and also excite our fans.”

Ness is still struggling with bruising to a bone in his ankle after a hefty tackle in the Challenge Cup loss to Elgin City last month.

The former Rangers and Stoke man will be given till after the international break, though, to ensure the issue has properly healed.

© SNS

The manager added: “Jamie is still the only one to come back but that will be after the international break now.

“We have made the decision as it has been lingering since the Cove game.

“You can think, ‘It is only bone bruising’, but when you add in twisting and turning all the time, with your ankle it can annoy you.

“He is frustrated but the good thing is it is not a reoccurrence of an old injury.

“So we have made the decision and he will get himself right for after the international break.

“He will be a massive boost when he is back.”

Returning to the squad tomorrow will be Paul McGowan after a bout of tonsillitis kept him out of the draw at Queen of the South last Friday.

“Having Paul McGowan back is a good option for me,” said James.

“We miss him at training as well because he demands of others as well and that’s why I think so highly of him.

“He drags others through and it’s good to have him back.”