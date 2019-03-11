Dundee need to pick up points at home says Jim McIntyre

Home matches against Hearts are where Dundee need to be picking up points, according to manager Jim McIntyre.

The Dens boss felt his side were worth at least a point from Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to the Jambos but he concedes “it’s about making sure you are good in both boxes and we weren’t”.

There were positives in the performance for the Dark Blues boss as his side created decent opportunities but conceded a poor 15th-minute winner from Sean Clare.

Jim said: “It’s hard to be critical because it’s so scrappy.

“It’s not as if they’ve cut us open.

“Where I’m disappointed is that we don’t stop the cross but we have men in place and it is an old-fashioned stramash where the ball is stuck between bodies.

“They got a toe-poke to it and it was a really frustrating goal, a scrappy, poor goal to give away.”

Asked about the chances in the opening minutes of the game, Jim replied: “They are the opportunities you have to take.

“Goals give you a real surge in belief but we are showing plenty of spirit because we are conceding the first goal a lot but we are coming back and still at it in the 90th minute.

“At the same time, we are at home and we need to be picking up points against Hearts at Dens.

“We had a brilliant result against them at Tynecastle but we want to be picking them up here and I felt there was enough in the performance to deserve at least a point.

“It’s about making sure you are good in both boxes and we weren’t.”