Kevin Holt says Dundee need to start showing their impressive home form on the road if they are to finish in the Premiership top six.

Dens Park has turned into a bit of a fortress over the past couple of months, with five wins and two draws picked up in Dundee’s last seven home league matches.

And the 2-1 win against Rangers on Sunday was the best of the bunch as the Dark Blues ran out deserving victors over the Glasgow side.

Holt even reckons it may well be the best display of the season.

He said: “I think if you asked anyone they’d be hard pushed to go back and point to a game where we’ve played better than that for the whole 90 minutes.

“We’ve had spells where we might have played a bit better here and there but, as a team, it’s probably as well as we’ve played in a long time.”

Contrasting the positive home form is their results on the road — 17 points have been picked from a possible 21 at Dens, while only four have come during that period away from home.

That included the draw at Inverness a couple of weeks back and the season-turning 1-0 win at Hamilton back in October.

And Holt says they need to start showing their true colours away from home if they are to achieve the consistency they crave — and with it a place in the top six.

The defender said: “We don’t just have to play like that at home.

“We’ve got the fans at Dens but if we go away from home and press teams like that, don’t give them too much respect, it showed just how good we can be when we do that.

“We’ve been trying to get into the top six for a wee while and, obviously, there’s still a lot around about us trying to get into that top half, so it’s good to be in there.

“Now we have to hold on to it and, hopefully, we can do that.

“Consistency is easier said than done.

“We’re all vying for that consistency and that’s what will keep us in the top six, it’s just showing we’re good enough to go and do that.”

As a whole on Sunday, it was a complete team performance but Holt himself was one of the stand-outs with his goal, in the end, sealing the three points.

With the game heading towards half-time, and Dundee well on top, the left-back’s free-kick from wide found its way through the pack in the area, before going in off the back post via Rangers keeper Wes Foderingham.

It was actually Holt’s second goal from a free-kick against Rangers — his first came back in December 2014 as his former side Queen of the South beat the Gers in the Championship.

And it was also the full-back’s second in two games after he grabbed the equaliser against Kilmarnock at Dens the previous week.

“I had the same last year with two goals in two games so, hopefully, it doesn’t dry up like it did then,” Holt added.

One of those two last year — his first in dark blue — came against Motherwell in a 2-1 win at Dens Park.

He’ll be hoping to extend his scoring spree this weekend against the Steelmen but acknowledges the whole team has to turn up and play like they did on Sunday.

He said: “It’s about keeping it going, keep the confidence going and be ready to go again this week.

“Like us, on their day, Motherwell can be very good, so we need to give them every bit of respect they deserve. Going to their place especially it’ll be a hard game.”