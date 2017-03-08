Dundee must show Partick defeat was a blip — O’Hara

Mark O’Hara is keen for Dundee to show the defeat at home to Partick is “just a blip” as they keep sights on their top-six target.

After a weekend off, the Dark Blues are straight back into Premiership action on Saturday, facing a difficult trip to St Johnstone.

With six games to go before the split, every match is a big one for Dundee, with Thistle now in the driving seat in the race for the top half.

The Dens outfit trail the Jags by two points after the disappointing reverse last week but O’Hara is eager to look to the positive side of the position they are in just now.

The last time Partick were visitors to Dens, back in October, defeat then for O’Hara and his team-mates saw them three points adrift at the bottom of the table.

Now, the outlook is different and the Dark Blues midfielder wants a bit of perspective to be used after last week’s game.

Asked if he would have taken being two points off the top half with six games to go, he replied: “Definitely. 100%!

“Obviously, we’ve had difficult times in the season but we’re a better team now, we’ve kicked on, made some good signings and, hopefully, that was just a blip and we can get back to where we were before.

“It was disappointing more than anything after coming off the high of the previous two results to come down to that on Wednesday.

“We let ourselves down and we let the fans down with that performance. We talked about that before this season, we haven’t won three games in a row yet.

“That was a big opportunity. At home in the form we’re in, we need to be winning games like that and that’s what was so very disappointing.”

Losing the game was a tough one to take but there was also a cost as they saw two players replaced because of injury.

Henrik Ojamaa picked up a knock and Julen Etxabeguren suffered a serious injury meaning both were taken off.

They weren’t the only ones suffering, however, after a punishing schedule of games and O’Hara was pleased to get a bit of a break over the weekend to allow the squad a bit of a breather.

He said: “A few of the boys were tired, we’d been working very hard over a couple of weeks and a wee recharge of the batteries was needed.

“There were a few niggles after three games in 10 days.

“That’s obviously a tough ask and the break was well-needed.

“Hopefully, that means we’re fresh going into the St Johnstone game.”

The former Kilmarnock man himself is feeling like he’s back to match sharpness after a frustrating time out with a groin problem.

He was impressive in the wins over Rangers and Motherwell but admits he, with plenty of others, had an off-day last Wednesday.

“It was disappointing but the games before that I thought I was back to my best,” said O’Hara.

“Wednesday for what reason, I can’t put my finger on it.

“Not only myself, I think for most of the boys it just didn’t click against Partick.”

There’s still plenty of confidence the Dark Blues can take from the two victories leading into the Partick game.

And O’Hara wants to focus on the good stuff the side has been doing lately before heading to McDiarmid on Saturday.

He said: “I think that would have been the aim, getting six points from those last three games. Going into the matches I think you would have taken that.

“In the circumstances, of course we are disappointed after the Partick game but we need to take the positives out of the last few and the game at St Johnstone now is going to be even bigger.”