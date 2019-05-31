Dundee Muslims prepare for the end of holy month of Ramadan

Hundreds of Dundee Muslims have spent the last four weeks observing the holy month of Ramadan.

Now, after weeks of fasting and prayer, families are set to come together next week to celebrate Eid, which marks the end of the period.

Eid-al-Fitr will see loved ones exchanging gifts and families enjoying grand feasts.

Prominent civic leader Bashir Chohan and religious leader Imam Hamza said the Muslim community had made a huge effort to welcome the people of Dundee to the mosque during Ramadan to take part in the celebrations and prayer, helping the wider public understand what takes place during the month.

They explained that as part of the outreach bid, city schoolchildren, business people and other civic leaders were invited to the mosque to take part in a meal and join prayer.

Mr Chohan said: “We were delighted to invite so many people along to help us observe Ramadan.

“Ramadan is a very special time in the Muslim calendar and we are delighted to have had the chance to explain what it means for our community and religion.”

Mr Chohan said that most people associated Ramadan with fasting and at the mosque they were keen to explain why that was important.

He said they also wanted to share other aspects of Ramadan with Dundonians.

He said: “Ramadan started this year on May 6 and ends on Thursday when we celebrate Eid.

“Fasting is a tradition of Ramadan and is an important part of what we observe.”

Imam Hamza said: “During Ramadan we have our first meal of the day at around 1am. All the family sits down to this.

“Children under 15 are not obliged to take part in fasting but we find that many of our children aged between 10 and 15 choose to observe this with the rest of us.”

Imam Hamza said that prayer followed the early morning meal, then the family go to bed.

No more food or drink is then allowed until sunset the following day.

As Islam observes the lunar calendar, Ramadan takes place in the ninth month.

Currently it falls in the summer, so sunset is recognised as being between 9-10pm.

Mr Chohan said: “At the start of the month it seems like a very long time between meals but you get used to it.

“It displays self-discipline and is part of our duty to God. It makes us think about the bigger things in life and we are happy to take part.”

Imam Hamza said prayer played an important part in Ramadan and every day hundreds of Muslims gathered at city mosques to take part in Tarawih – Ramadan prayers.

He said: “This is when we come together to listen to the 6,600 verses of the Koran.”

He explained over the month of Ramadan there were five prayer leaders who have memorised the entire Koran who take turns to recite it – in Dundee the youngest of these is only 14.

By the end of the month the entire Koran will have been recited.

Imam Hamza said: “It can take up to seven years to learn the Koran but it is something we are proud to do.”

As part of his own commitment Mr Chohan, along with a few others, has chosen to confine himself to the mosque for the last 10 days of Ramadan.

“I can’t leave the mosque at all, even to see my family,” he said.

“It’s a chance to control my desires and habits and disconnect myself from worldly affairs.”