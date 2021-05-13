Dundee Muslims mark end of Ramadan with Eid celebrations at Central Mosque

Muslims in Dundee celebrated Eid al-Fitr today at the city’s Central Mosque.

Eid is one of the holiest occasions in the Islamic calendar, with slight differences this year due to lockdown measures.

Three-day holiday

Thursday is the start of the three-day holiday, following the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Prayers were held at 7am, 8am and 10am, to allow worshipers to socially distance, and children received toys and money to celebrate the occasion.

