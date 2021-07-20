Dundee musician on latest track with Paul Weller and working with kids at Fintry Primary School

A city musician said he was “pleasantly surprised” after being approached by Paul Weller’s songwriters to collaborate for a second time.

Broughty Ferry multi-instrumentalist Paul “Lefty” Wright has had quite the lockdown as he worked on new track, Glad Times for The Modfather.

The track from his sixteenth studio album, Fat Pop has already secured a UK number one following its release earlier this summer.

Paul was approached over a year ago by Dundonian musicians Tom Doyle and Anth Brown to work on the track using his sitar instrument.

The Dundonian has been honing his sound on the string instrument, which originates from India, over the past 20 years.

Rehearsing at Barnhill Rock Garden this week he admitted he “wouldn’t mind” performing on stage with the former Jam frontman if the opportunity arose.

He added: “I was certainly pleasantly surprised when Tom and Anth got in touch. I met Paul when I was a session musician in the 90’s in London.

“Over two years ago I was approached by the pair (Tom and Anth) to work on a track for Paul using my flute.

“It wasn’t until I’d sent the finished version back that I found out it was for Paul Weller and he really liked it.

“The track is still unreleased but I was asked to work on the track, Glad Times around a year ago using my sitar.

“Paul is obviously a fantastic musician, the album Fat Pop got to the UK one spot upon its release earlier this summer.

“I got a vinyl copy sent up and he was kind enough to put my name on the front of the cover which was cool.

“Certainly if the opportunity was to arise I wouldn’t mind going on stage to perform with him in the coming months.”

Despite the downturn for the music sector over the last 18 months, Paul said he has been keeping busy working with local schools and young musicians.

‘It has been really rewarding’

He added: “There has been a lot of changes over this Covid-19 period. I’ve been doing a lot of online lessons with the Young Music Initiative at the Gardyne Campus.

“I’ve also been working up at Fintry Primary School introducing them to Indiana Raga music and instruments.

“I’m amazed how well the kids have taken to some of the instruments. It is part of project This Is For You Dundee.

“They were wanting to help deliver creative creative experiences for the kids after lockdown.

“It has been really rewarding and the kids have really taken to it as well.”