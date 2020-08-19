Dundee musician looking to burst onto the music scene with debut single

A Dundee musician is ready to take the music scene by storm with his debut single which he has spent lockdown perfecting.

Craig, known by his stage name VULIN, has spent his weeks and months in isolation producing the track, called ‘Distorted Silence’, and was able to do all the work remotely.

And the hard work has paid off after he announced the song will be available to stream and download on Friday September 4.

Craig said: “The plan had to completely change.

“Initially we were meant to get together in April at Gardyne Studios to record everything and then once the core was gone, take it away and work on it in different studios.

“But all that had to change as soon as lockdown hit.

“Thankfully I have a home studio so I set up everything remotely to record and engineer all the parts and then I sent it out to the others involved in the track and they were able to add their recordings, and send it back to me.

“Normally when you are in a studio you get a lot of immediate feedback because you can ask there and then what people think, so without all that and working together in the studio things took a lot longer.

“And we missed out on the studio experience as well.

“Initially I wanted the track to sound more human and lively, but because everyone had to play off a recording it really changed the vibe of the single and it was not what I set out to achieve – but I am really happy with how its turned out.”

Craig said he was keen to make sure the single was finished off in lockdown as he is due to become a dad for the first time in October.

He added: “I have a wee girl arriving so that was the deadline, I knew I had to get it done before then.

“That will be a big change for us and wanted to get this done before she came along.”

‘Distorted Silence’ by VULIN will be released on Friday, September 4 on all major digital streaming music retailers.