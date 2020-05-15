Dundee musician and producer releases new material with Italian singer based in Milan

A West End musician is proving that music has no borders by collaborating with a singer-songwriter who is currently in Italy.

Alan Cormack, a musician and producer, has been working on the five-track EP, “From My House To Your House” during lockdown with Italian singer-songwriter, Cecilia Miradoli, who is based in Milan.

Alan who records under the moniker, The Alien Cormorant, had been sharing his experiences of living in lockdown with Cecilia via email before their discussions turned to music.

The pair have been working in their home recording studios to pen the tracks, which will be available on Bandcamp and iTunes from next month.

Profits from the collaboration will be donated to the Dundee Foodbank and Cecilia’s local hospital in Milan.

Despite the current lockdown measures the pair have been able to produce a music video for the track “It Is Not Tomorrow Yet”.

Alan said: “Although these strange times have put restrictions on what we class as a normal way of life, there is also a lot more time to contemplate and be creative.

“This collaboration has soundtracked my life for the last month and it has brought me much comfort and hope for the future. I hope the listener can experience this too.”

Meanwhile, Cecilia said the confines of working on the lyrics from home while living in this “dramatic historic moment” had brought a different creative experience.

She added: “Writing lyrics while you hear ambulances running outside, or to compose a melody while the only portion of blue sky you’re allowed to see is the one through the buildings outside of your window – that describes the mood I was in while working on The Alien Cormorant’s music.

“Music that came to me from a different country, a different house, living the same dramatic historic moment.”

The five-track EP by Alien Cormorant and Cecilia Miradoli will be available from June 5.