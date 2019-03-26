Dundee musical group plans all-night charity rehearsal to fund show

Downfield Musical Society members are training hard ahead of their 13.5-hour fundraising all-night rehearsal.

The all-singing, all-dancing troupe is nearing its £300 target, which will help fund its production of circus-themed, Greatest Showman-inspired musical Barnum.

The group will stay up all night singing, dancing and cartwheeling through a rehearsal from 7.30pm on April 5 to 9am on April 6.

Ross Lesslie, director and choreographer, said: “The idea actually came from my wife, Joanna, who had been listening to Radio 2 when the presenters were doing their 24-hour dancethon for Comic Relief.

“She thought it would be a fun and challenging thing for the company to do.

“The rehearsal will be broken down so we can focus on different parts of the show. We will have people dancing on stilts, performing human pyramids and then we will concentrate on the musical numbers and dialogue. I hope to have a team of people in place to support the ‘all-nighter’ and we have bacon rolls arriving at 9am on the Saturday.”

Mr Lesslie has praised the community for the £235 raised so far and the group hopes to reach its £300 target.

About 100 people are involved in the production of Barnum, which centres around the life of an American showman and features jugglers, acrobats and uni-cycling.

Mr Lesslie added: “Downfield Musical Society is important for the local community as it brings people together, offering the opportunity to perform, but also to learn new skills, make new friends and have fun.

“The society runs a youth section and an adult company, performing a number of different shows throughout the year.”

Tickets for the show can be purchased at dundeebox.co.uk and more information about the fundraising page can be found at bit.ly/2uo4QwP.