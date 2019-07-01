Dundee music veteran Billy to release vinyl record showcasing new and old tunes

Local music veteran Billy Mitchell will soon be releasing new tunes – as well as old favourites – through a popular city record store.

The musician, from Lochee, has recently announced that a 12” vinyl EP will be released through Dundee and Edinburgh based Assai Records this year, with a hometown gig on the horizon too.

Billy said: “I am absolutely buzzing about the EP.

“It is the first time I am releasing anything like this. Actually I did make some CDs to sell when I was on the road with Kyle Falconer but that was just to make some extra cash on the side.

“The EP will feature four of my older tunes, Psycho, All You Got, Mother and Losing Control plus two new tunes including Hold On Me which was recently released.

“When it came to picking what songs I wanted on the EP I just really looked at which ones were most popular online. You can look at the demographics of where people are listening to your tunes and it is getting played in places like Spain, I can’t believe they can understand me, even people from Dundee struggle to understand what I am saying.”

Billy still has adoring fans across the city – but his latest big supporter is eight-year-old son Harrison who hopes to follow in his dad’s footsteps.

Billy added: “He is learning piano just now and he is amazing at it.

“He loves a new tune that I am writing at home and the other day he was walking around the house singing it so I will have to get it finished for him.”

Along with the release of the EP later this year Billy will also be hitting the road once again with a brand new tour with bandmates Paddy Brown, Robi Islam and Michael Clenaghan which is still to be announced.

You can also catch Billy on the line-up for Lake District festival Kendall Calling and TRNSMT’s aftershow party on July 12.