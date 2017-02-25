The McManus in Dundee has appointed its first choir in residence as part of the museum’s 150th anniversary celebrations.

The Loadsaweeminsingin’ group has started rehearsing for its new role and will take part in a number of events over the course of the year.

This year The McManus’ learning and engagement team is leading the People’s Story, an ambitious outreach project that will explore the relationship between Dundee’s diverse communities, the museum and its collections.

Loadsaweeminsingin’ was established by Anna Newell at Dundee Rep in 1994 with a show called Following a Different Drum where the ground-breaking all female community singing group was established.

The group has met every Monday night since then and has performed in a huge variety of shows including Michael Marra’s operetta If the Moon Can Be Believed.

Christine Millar, section leader for learning and engagement at The McManus, said: “Loadsaweeminsingin’ mirror many of our own values and encapsulate much of what we strive to achieve ourselves at The McManus, proud of what Dundee can and has achieved over the years.

“We are looking at ways of providing shared experiences and extending our audience through participation. It is a great fit to have a choir who can help do just that.”