Dundee Museum of Transport volunteers rally round for winter exhibition

Dundee Museum of Transport volunteers and friends have rallied round to stage their winter exhibition.

The venue is to stage a line-up of rally cars and organisers expect to attract a large number of visitors.

Museum chairman Peter Webber said: “We are delighted to be able to display such a diverse range of cars and hope this exhibition will encourage our visitors to explore the exciting rally scene further or perhaps participate themselves.”

Among the exhibits will be a Ford Escort Mk 1, a Triumph TR7 and a Saab 96.

The event has been organised by volunteer Ron Adam and the museum will host a talk on rally cars early next year.

Meanwhile, another exhibit in the display will be an Audi 80 owned by Carnoustie resident John A Smith which is described as being in “mint condition”.

John bought the car 27 years ago from Marshall Clark at Lex Garage in Dundee and it is also expected to be a popular attraction.